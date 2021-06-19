Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board on Saturday issued a statement saying the water supply will be affected in several areas of the national capital in morning and evening on Sunday (June 20). Giving further details, the DJB said that the crisis will happen due to the rise in ‘ammonia pollution and high algae’ in Yamuna river, hampering water production at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla plants. Also Read - Water Supply To Be Affected In Parts of Delhi Tomorrow, Check List of Areas Here

According to DJB, the areas that will be affected include Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamala Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas, Karol bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East and West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining area, Ramleela ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extn, Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas, parts of Cantonment areas and South Delhi. Also Read - Water Supply To Remain Affected In Parts Of Delhi For Next Three Days From Today | Details Here

Notice from Delhi Jal Board: Also Read - Delhi Likely to Face Water Shortage For a Week. Here's Why

On June 16, Lt Governor Anil Baijal reviewed the water supply situation in the national capital as well as steps being taken to augment domestic supply in the city. He also apprised himself of projected requirements and required supply of water from other states.

Amid the reports of shortage of water, especially in slum settlements, the LG has already sought a status report from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

Various projects being undertaken by the DJB with regards to setting up of sewage treatment plants (STPs ) and water treatment plants (WTPs), rejuvenation of water bodies, groundwater recharge, use of recycled water and rainwater harvesting were also reviewed by him.