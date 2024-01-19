Delhi Water Supply To Be Affected On January 22 and 23 In South And Central Areas; Check List

The affected areas include Defence Colony, South Extension, Rohini, Mehrauli, Maidangarhi, Jasola Vihar, Harkesh Nagar, Sanjay Colony, Okhla Phase-II, Central Secretariat, President's House, Parliament, India Gate, Ashoka Road, Nirman Bhawan, Sunder Nagar, Lodhi Road, Vigyan Bhawan and Connaught Place.

Delhi Water Supply News

New Delhi: Water supply will remain affected in parts of South and Central Delhi on January 22 and 23. According to the notification, this is due to Delhi Jal Board’s annual programme of flushing underground reservoirs and booster pumping stations. Therefore, residents are advised to store sufficient water, and water tankers will be available upon request, as stated in a notice by DJB.

“Due to DJB’s annual program for flushing of underground reservoir and booster pumping station, water supply will be affected on January 22 and January 23 in parts of South and Central Delhi. Water Tanker will be available on request. Inconvenience caused to the public is regretted,” the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said in a notice.

Other parts of the city that will see water supply being affected are Janpath, Rakab Ganj, North Avenue, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh and NDMC areas, it added.

