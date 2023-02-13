Delhi Water Supply To Be Disrupted On February 14-15 | From Janakpuri To Paschim Vihar List Of Affected Areas
Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, and several other areas in Delhi will witness disruption in water supply for two days starting February 14.
Delhi: Delhiites attention! fill your vessels, bottles, bucket as water supply is going to take a hit on February 14 and February 15. According to Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official notice, water supply will be affected in several areas for two days this week due to annual l program for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station.
Taking to their twitter handle, they have enlisted the affected areas and emergency helpline numbers.
List Of Affected Areas In Delhi
- C-6 A Block Janakapuri
- 288 MIG pkt6 sector 23 Rohini
- D-10 Sector 7 Rohini
- BU block Pitampura BPS
- A2/MIG, Ashirwad Apartment Paschim Vihar
- 320 (slum) Madipur
- University areas
- Vijay Nagar
- Timarpur
- Khayber Pass areas
- Metcalf house
- Majnu Ka Tila
- Old secretariat
- Sarita Vihar
- Badarpur
- Jaitpur
- Meethapur Saurabh Vihar
- Hari Nagar
- Ali Vihar and Ali Village
Emergency Numbers
- Central Control Room: 1916
- Budella: 011-28542057
- Tagore Garden- 011-25193140
- Paschim Vihar: 011-25274679
