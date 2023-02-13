Home

Delhi Water Supply To Be Disrupted On February 14-15 | From Janakpuri To Paschim Vihar List Of Affected Areas

Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, and several other areas in Delhi will witness disruption in water supply for two days starting February 14.

Delhi: Delhiites attention! fill your vessels, bottles, bucket as water supply is going to take a hit on February 14 and February 15. According to Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official notice, water supply will be affected in several areas for two days this week due to annual l program for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station.

Taking to their twitter handle, they have enlisted the affected areas and emergency helpline numbers.

List Of Affected Areas In Delhi

C-6 A Block Janakapuri

288 MIG pkt6 sector 23 Rohini

D-10 Sector 7 Rohini

BU block Pitampura BPS

A2/MIG, Ashirwad Apartment Paschim Vihar

320 (slum) Madipur

University areas

Vijay Nagar

Timarpur

Khayber Pass areas

Metcalf house

Majnu Ka Tila

Old secretariat

Sarita Vihar

Badarpur

Jaitpur

Meethapur Saurabh Vihar

Hari Nagar

Ali Vihar and Ali Village

Emergency Numbers

Central Control Room: 1916

Budella: 011-28542057

Tagore Garden- 011-25193140

Paschim Vihar: 011-25274679

