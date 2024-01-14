Delhi Weather: 100 Flights Delayed, Many Cancelled, Diverted Due To Dense Fog; Check Details

Airlines informed passengers that flight schedules at the Delhi Airport might be impacted due to adverse weather conditions caused by dense fog which covered the national capital on Sunday.

Delhi Weather: Nearly 100 flights were delayed, several cancelled, and as many as 10 diverted to other places, as visibility levels dropped to near zero at the Delhi Airport due to a blanket of dense fog which enveloped the national capital on Sunday morning.

Officials said a total of 10 flights, including 2 international flights, were diverted to Jaipur between 4.30 am and 12 noon, while nearly 100 flights, including overseas services, were delayed and some of the flights cancelled due to bad weather in Delhi.

Airlines announce flight delays on social media

Taking to their respective social media handles, airlines informed passengers that their flight schedules might be impacted due to adverse weather conditions.

On Sunday morning, Delhi airport announced that due to dense fog, flight operations at the airport may get affected.

“Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” it said in a post on X.

Vistara, in an early morning post on its X handle, said that due to dense fog and poor visibility in Delhi, arrivals and departures may be impacted from Delhi.

“Due to adverse weather (fog) at Delhi, Chennai, Varanasi, Bagdogra & Lucknow our flight schedules have been affected, which may lead to consequential delays. We understand this may impact your travel plans and regret the inconvenience…,” Akasa Air said in a post on X at 12.12 pm.

Similarly, in a post on X at 1.35 pm, Akasa Air said that due to fog in Varanasi, four flights have been cancelled. They are Bengaluru-Varanasi, Varanasi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Varanasi and Varanasi-Bengaluru flights.

Air India Delhi-Vancouver morning flight delayed till 11:30 PM

Air India said its Delhi-Vancouver flight– AI 185 — which was scheduled to depart early in the morning was delayed due to adverse weather and rescheduled.

Passengers had to wait inside the aircraft for many hours before they deboarded. After boarding was complete, the flight, which was to depart little past 5 am could not take off due to the dense fog.

An airline official said that after waiting for a few hours, it was decided to reschedule the departure of the flight as the crew would have also breached the flight duty timing requirements.

Now, the flight is expected to leave at around 11.30 pm. The passengers have been provided accommodation, the official added.

Flights ops disrupted due to dense fog

A thick layer of fog shrouded Delhi and other parts of North India on Sunday, with visibility levels plunging to zero metres at several places. The country’s largest airline IndiGo, in a post on X at 6.17 am, said that due to prevailing weather challenges in Northern India, flight schedules may experience interruptions.

During December 25-28 last year, flight operations were significantly impacted at the Delhi airport, and nearly 60 flights of various airlines were diverted due to dense fog.

Last month, airport sources had said that a total of 58 flights were diverted due to bad weather between 0000 hours of December 25 to 0600 hours of December 28.

Recently, aviation regulator DGCA issued show cause notices to Air India and SpiceJet for not deploying pilots trained to operate in low visibility conditions, following diversions of various flights amid dense fog at the Delhi airport in late December.

(With inputs from agencies)

