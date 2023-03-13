Home

Delhi Records Minimum Temperature of 17.1 Degrees Celsius, Two Notches Above Normal

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 17.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average on Monday

New Delhi: The national capital on Monday morning recorded a minimum temperature of 17.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department said. At 8.30 am, the relative humidity was recorded at 86 per cent.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, Delhi’s maximum temperature settled at 34.1 degrees Celsius — five notches above the season’s average — making it the season’s hottest day season so far. The minimum temperature was recorded at 15.2 degrees Celsius.

