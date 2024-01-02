Home

Delhi Weather Forecast For This Week, Check Maximum-Minimum Temperature According To IMD Prediction

IMD has predicted the weather in the national capital New Delhi for this week. From fog conditions to maximum-minimum temperature, check latest weather update.

New Delhi: Delhi is one of the cities of North India that has been experiencing dense fog and extremely cold weather conditions as winter intensifies. The adverse weather in the national capital has been causing delays and cancellation for trains and flights to and from the railway stations and airports respectively. Amid the plunging temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the weather for Delhi, for the first week of January, i.e. from January 1 to January 7, 2024. Read to know about the fog, maximum and minimum temperatures and general weather conditions in the city, as predicted by IMD..

Delhi Weather Forecast For This Week

According to the official website of India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather forecast for the first seven days of January 2024 has a maximum temperature of 19.3 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 6.9 degree Celsius for Jan 1-5, 2024; the maximum and minimum temperatures for January 6-10, 2024 are 19 degree Celsius and 6.9 degree Celsius respectively. Check day-to-day weather update for Delhi below..

January 1, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 17 -10.1 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow fog.

Max-Min Temp- 17 -10.1 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow fog. January 2, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 17 – 9 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning.

Max-Min Temp- 17 – 9 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning. January 3, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 17 – 11 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning.

Max-Min Temp- 17 – 11 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning. January 4, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 17 – 11 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning.

Max-Min Temp- 17 – 11 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning. January 5, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 18 – 10 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning.

Max-Min Temp- 18 – 10 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning. January 6, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 18 – 9 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning.

Max-Min Temp- 18 – 9 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning. January 7, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 19 -10 degree Celsius; partly cloudy sky with shallow fog in the morning.

According to the IMD, ‘very dense’ fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is ‘dense’, 201 and 500 metres ‘moderate’, and 501 and 1,000 metres ‘shallow’. Accoring to IMD, the mercury would plunge further in the first week of January 2024, with temperature hovering between 10 and 7 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory in the national capital.

