Delhi Weather: Cold wave conditions continue in Delhi-NCR with a thick layer of fog blanketing the region. IMD has issued an orange alert for the dense fog for today.

Delhi Weather: Orange Alert Issued, Trains Delayed Amid Dense Fog | Check Forecast Here

New Delhi: The capital woke up to another chilly morning on Sunday with the minimum temperature recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, as per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the weather department, Delhi is likely to witness foggy weather conditions for the next seven days. Several parts of North India have been experiencing chilling cold wave conditions, with dense fog hovering in the skies, lowering visibility and disrupting rail and air traffic. An ‘orange alert’ for dense fog has been issued for Delhi and its neighbouring regions for today.

Delhi Weather: Several Trains, Flights Delayed

As many as 11 trains to the capital from various parts of the country were running late due to low visibility as dense fog returned after a day of respite. Notably, zero visibility was recorded at IGI Airport since 3 am.

11 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions as on 21 January. pic.twitter.com/ik6mKAe6t4 — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

DIAL, Delhi airport operator, informed on Saturday that it has completed the refurbishment work of the runway 28/10. The work on the technical integration of the runway the second runway (RWY 10/28) will be completed very soon, according to a release.

“It is expected to be completed in 8 to 10 days. DIAL is working diligently with its partner Honeywell to complete the process soon,” the release said.

Delhi Weather: Cold Wave Haunts North India

Dense fog was witnessed in isolated parts of Delhi, north Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, and West Madhya Pradesh. Isolated places of Punjab, northwest Haryana, West Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh and Bihar were also blanketed by dense fog.

Heavy fog was witnessed in the national capital during the wee hours amidst the cold wave. As of 5.30 am, Safdarjung recorded the minimum temperature at 6.0 degrees Celsius. It is noteworthy that morning temperatures witnessed a dip of up to 4 degrees Celsius in comparison to Saturday’s temperature.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.