Delhi Weather Forecast: Yellow Alert Issued Due To Dense Fog, Light Rainfall May Further Drop Temperatures; Check IMD Prediction

IMD has issued a 'Yellow Alert' for Delhi today due to dense fog and light rainfall is also expected in the national capital which could further intensify the winters. Check latest IMD Delhi Weather Prediction.

Delhi IMD Weather Update (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The winter in North India including Delhi continues to intensify with every passing day; the maximum and minimum temperatures for the city continue to dip. Amid the cold wave and dense fog which is bringing down the visibility to zero, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) further predicts the cold wave to continue; the IMD has also issued a Yellow Alert in the city due to the dense fog and has said in its forecast that there might be light rainfall in the national capital, which will further bring down the temperatures. Check latest IMD Weather Prediction for Delhi..

IMD Issues ‘Yellow Alert’, ‘Cold Day’ Warning In Delhi

As mentioned earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert in the national capital due to the very dense fog both in the mornings and in the evenings. Apart from the yellow alert, IMD has also issued a ‘Cold Day’ warning for Delhi and other states in order to caution the residents about the anticipated dip in temperature below 10 degree Celsius.

Light Rainfall Expected In Delhi

The temperatures in Delhi have as it is been low and now, to the dismay of the people, IMD has predicted that the city may experience light rainfall in the coming few days, especially between January 8, 2024 to January 10, 2024. January 4, 2024 was recorded as the coldest day in two years as the maximum temperature in the Delhi-NCR region plunged to 7-8 degrees Celsius below the season’s normal.

‘Cold Day’, ‘Severe Cold Day’ In These States

Amid the ongoing cold wave conditions in northern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that parts of North Indian states will continue to witness ‘cold day’ to ‘severe cold day’ conditions in the coming days. States like Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Rajasthan will continue to experience cold conditions for the next two days.

Cold day to severe cold day conditions prevailed at many places over Haryana, few places over Rajasthan and at some Pockets over Punjab.

Cold day conditions prevailed at few places over Delhi and at isolated pockets over north M.P.@moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNewsHindi @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/vJVD9MisuQ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 5, 2024

In its daily bulletin, the IMD reported minimum temperatures or night temperatures ranging from 6-10 degrees Celsius in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Rajasthan, and select portions of East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh.

