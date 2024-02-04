Home

Delhi Weather: Temperatures To Fall As IMD Predicts Rainfall Today, Check Weather Forecast For This Week

While it was a nice and sunny day in Delhi yesterday, it has started to rain today. As temperatures fall again with chilly winds and dense fog, take a look at this week's Delhi weather prediction by IMD.

Delhi Weather Update

New Delhi: North India has been experiencing bone-chilling cold conditions for over a month now and these adverse conditions continue to intensify as the higher regions like Jammu Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh experience heavy rainfall. While it was a good sunny day in Delhi on February 3, 2024, the weather has changed again today, as the day has begun with showers in Delhi and Noida. According to the latest weather predictions by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperatures are expected to go down again and will be accompanied with chilly winds and dense fog. Check Delhi Weather IMD Predictions for the coming week..

Delhi Weather: IMD Predicts Rains, Thundershowers

As mentioned earlier, Delhi and Noida are experiencing rainfall today and the weather is likely to remain cold for the coming two-three days. According to the meteorological department, light rain is expected in Delhi all day today (February 4), there will be dense fog on February 5-6 and people of Delhi may experience chilly winds on February 7, 2024.

IMD Weekly Weather Forecast For Delhi

According to the official website of India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather forecast for the first week of February 2024 has a maximum temperature of 22.3 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 8.4 degree Celsius on Feb 4, 2024; the maximum and minimum temperatures for February 5-9, 2024 are 23.3 degree Celsius and 9.4 degree Celsius respectively. Check day-to-day weather update for Delhi below..

February 4, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 19 -10 degree Celsius; Generally cloudy sky with light rain or thundershowers at most places accompanies with gusty winds.

February 5, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 20 – 10 degree Celsius; Partly cloudy sky with moderate fog in the morning.

February 6, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 20 – 7 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with moderate to dense fog in the morning.

February 7, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 19 – 7 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with mist in the morning and strong surface winds.

February 8, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 19 – 7 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with mis in the morning and strong surface winds.

February 9, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 20 – 7 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning.

According to the IMD, ‘very dense’ fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is ‘dense’, 201 and 500 metres ‘moderate’, and 501 and 1,000 metres ‘shallow’. Accoring to IMD, the mercury would plunge further in the first week of January 2024, with temperature hovering between 10 and 7 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory in the national capital.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.