New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to heavy showers on Friday morning, bringing the much-needed respite from the scorching heat. This was the second consecutive day when the rains lashed the national capital after days of sweltering heatwave. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, and gusty wind over Delhi.Also Read - Delhi Likely To Witness Thundershowers and Gusty Winds Today

“Thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) during the next 2 hours,” RWFC said in a tweet. Also Read - Delhi Rain Aftermath: 2 Dead, Historic Jama Masjid's Middle Dome Damaged

Netizens Rejoice Delhi Weather

Using the hashtag #DelhiRains, netizens shared their delight on Twitter. India.com has collected some of the tweets here. Take a look:- Also Read - Flight Operations at Delhi Airport Disrupted Due to Heavy Rain, IndiGo Issues Advisory

Other areas where thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur during the next 2 hours include

  • Yamunanagar
  • Kurukshetra
  • Karnal
  • Assandh
  • Safidon
  • Jind
  • Panipat
  • Gohana
  • Gannaur
  • Meham
  • Sonipat
  • Rohtak
  • Kharkhoda
  • Bhiwani
  • Charkhi Dadri
  • Mattanhail
  • Jhajjar
  • Farukhnagar
  • Kosali
  • Sohana
  • Rewari
  • Palwal
  • Bawal
  • Nuh
  • Aurangabad
  • Hodal (Haryana)
  • Saharanpur
  • Gangoh
  • Deoband
  • Nazibabad
  • Shamli
  • Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat
  • Meerut
  • Khekra
  • Modinagar
  • Kithor
  • Amroha
  • Moradabad
  • Garhmukteshwar
  • Pilakhua
  • Hapur
  • Debai
  • Narora
  • Gabhana
  • Sahaswan
  • Jattari
  • Atrauli
  • Khair
  • Aligarh
  • Nandgaon
  • Iglas
  • Sikandra Rao
  • Barsana
  • Raya
  • Hathras
  • Mathura
  • Sadabad (U.P.)
  • Bhiwari
  • Tizara (Rajasthan)