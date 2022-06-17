“Thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) during the next 2 hours,” RWFC said in a tweet. Also Read - Delhi Rain Aftermath: 2 Dead, Historic Jama Masjid's Middle Dome Damaged

Netizens Rejoice Delhi Weather

Using the hashtag #DelhiRains, netizens shared their delight on Twitter. India.com has collected some of the tweets here. Take a look:-

With a start like this, it has to be a glorious day. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/g6ePHWBitj — Rajesh Sundaram (@Rsundaram05) June 17, 2022

Butterscotch enjoying the rain after months of sweltering heat ! #delhirains pic.twitter.com/DawJaNvPpg — rahul mittra (@rahulmittra13) June 17, 2022

Other areas where thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur during the next 2 hours include