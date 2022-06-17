“Thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) during the next 2 hours,” RWFC said in a tweet. Also Read - Delhi Rain Aftermath: 2 Dead, Historic Jama Masjid's Middle Dome Damaged
Netizens Rejoice Delhi Weather
Using the hashtag #DelhiRains, netizens shared their delight on Twitter.
Other areas where thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur during the next 2 hours include
- Yamunanagar
- Kurukshetra
- Karnal
- Assandh
- Safidon
- Jind
- Panipat
- Gohana
- Gannaur
- Meham
- Sonipat
- Rohtak
- Kharkhoda
- Bhiwani
- Charkhi Dadri
- Mattanhail
- Jhajjar
- Farukhnagar
- Kosali
- Sohana
- Rewari
- Palwal
- Bawal
- Nuh
- Aurangabad
- Hodal (Haryana)
- Saharanpur
- Gangoh
- Deoband
- Nazibabad
- Shamli
- Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat
- Meerut
- Khekra
- Modinagar
- Kithor
- Amroha
- Moradabad
- Garhmukteshwar
- Pilakhua
- Hapur
- Debai
- Narora
- Gabhana
- Sahaswan
- Jattari
- Atrauli
- Khair
- Aligarh
- Nandgaon
- Iglas
- Sikandra Rao
- Barsana
- Raya
- Hathras
- Mathura
- Sadabad (U.P.)
- Bhiwari
- Tizara (Rajasthan)