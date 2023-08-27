Home

News

Delhi

Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Party Cloudy Sky in National Capital For Sunday | Deets Inside

Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Party Cloudy Sky in National Capital For Sunday | Deets Inside

As per details, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi Rains IMD Prediction (Representative Image)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky in Delhi for Sunday. The weather department has also informed that the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to settle around 36 and 26 degrees Celsius respectively. Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed that the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the ‘moderate’ category with a reading of 154 at 6 p.m.

Trending Now

As per details, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Saturday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius which is a notch above the season’s average. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city witnessed a minimum temperature of 26.3 degrees Celsius, while the humidity oscillated between 70 percent and 53 percent.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES