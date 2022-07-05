Delhi Weather Update: As the monsoon has arrived, the national capital will witness heavy rainfall from Wednesday, the IMD said in its weather forecast and has issued orange alert for the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Monday issued a yellow alert in the national capital Delhi for Tuesday, warning of moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers.Also Read - Monsoon Active Across India, Heavy Rain Predicted For Many States, Mumbai Flooded, Yellow Alert For Delhi

However, the IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers. The IMD said the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Several parts of Delhi had on Sunday received light rainfall, and the maximum temperature in the city settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2 degrees Celsius. The IMD had recorded 0.1 mm of rainfall on Sunday.

As per the estimate from the IMD, India is likely to receive monsoon rainfall between 94% to 106% of a long-term average in July. Country in June received 8% lower rainfall than average because of scanty monsoon in the central parts of the country.

It must be noted that the monsoon arrived in Delhi on Thursday, July 1 and the IMD has noted that Delhi-NCR is likely to receive plentiful rainfall in July and August.

Along with Delhi-NCR, the MeT department has predicted very heavy rainfall in Konkan, Goa, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and East Rajasthan.