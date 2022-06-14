Delhi Weather Update: After 13 days of brutal heatwave, a cloud cover cocooned Delhi on Tuesday, causing the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, the city’s base station, to drop below 40 degrees Celsius for the first time this month, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).Also Read - Delhi To Get Big Relief: Heatwave Condition to Abate From June 11, Drizzle Likely From Saturday

And when the sky is already cloudy, and going by the Met forecast, light rain or drizzle is expected soon. The capital has recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and above on 26 days so far this summer season, the highest number of such days since 2012, according to IMD data.

"Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over & adjoining areas of isolated places of West, South-West, South, SE Delhi & NCR (Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Farukhnagar, Kosali (Haryana) Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad (UP) during next 2 hrs," IMD said.

The observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius as against 43.7 degrees Celsius on Monday. The minimum temperature settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

On Monday, the city was in the grip of a punishing heatwave, with the maximum temperature settling at 46 degrees Celsius and above at many weather stations.

Pre-monsoon activity is expected to pick up by June 16 and the maximum temperatures are predicted to dip by seven to eight notches in the subsequent two-three days.