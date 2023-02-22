Home

Sudden Fog in Delhi-NCR Hits Operations at IGI Airport, Several Flights Diverted Due to Low Visibility

A sudden blanket of fog that has erupted in the national capital and neighbouring regions has disrupted flight operations at Delhi's IGI airport.

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory For Flyers As Thick Fog Leads To Poor Visibility. Deets Here

New Delhi: A sudden blanket of fog that has erupted in the national capital and neighbouring regions has disrupted flight operations at Delhi’s IGI airport. As per airport sources, no departures are taking place currently from the national capital and there has been seven diversion to Jaipur, but no cancellations reported as of now.

Only 3 CAT equipped planes are allowed to operate at the moment, added airport sources. The airport authority is expected to issue a fresh statement in this regard.

Domestic Airlines SpiceJet, IndiGo and Vistara has also issued a statement on Twitter and mentioned about the bad weather.

SpiceJet wrote, “Due to bad weather (Poor Visibility) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status .”

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (Poor Visibility) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLjZly. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) February 22, 2023

IndiGo also took to Twitter and wrote, “Due to bad weather in Delhi and Goa, flight departures and arrivals are impacted. Please check your flight status before leaving for the airport and for cancelled flights.”

#6ETravelAdvisory Due to bad weather in #Delhi and #Goa, flight departures and arrivals are impacted. Please check your flight status at https://t.co/TQCzzykjgA before leaving for the airport and for cancelled flights, visit Plan B https://t.co/UHIlPxwTZ2. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) February 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Vistara has mentioned diversions of several flights due to poor visibility at the airport. Putting out travel updates, Vistara stated that, “Due to poor visibility in Delhi arrivals/departures from Delhi may be delayed with consequential impact across network.”

LIST OF DIVERTED VISTARA FLIGHTS

Flight UK926 from Ahmedabad to Delhi (AMD-DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to low visibility at Delhi Airport and is expected to arrive in Jaipur at 08:20 hours.

Flight UK954 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to low visibility at Delhi Airport and is expected to arrive in Jaipur at 08:20 hours.

Flight UK720 from Kolkata to Delhi (CCU-DEL) has been diverted to Varanasi (VNS) due to low visibility at Delhi Airport and is expected to arrive in Varanasi at 09:25 hours.

Flight UK860 from Hyderabad to Delhi (HYD-DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to low visibility at Delhi Airport and is expected to arrive in Jaipur at 09:30 hours.

More details awaited

