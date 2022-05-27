Delhi Weather Updates: After three relatively pleasant days, owing to the thunderstorm spell earlier this week, Delhi’s maximum temperature rose slightly amid clear skies on Thursday. But it was still four degrees below normal for this time of the year, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that parts of Delhi may get very light rain/drizzle by Friday evening and the mercury may touch 40°C by Saturday.Also Read - Delhi: Blast Call From Chhatarpur Area, 5 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot; People Feared Trapped

"While some drizzle may be seen on Friday evening or night, this will not impact the maximum temperature too much, which after four days, will begin to rise close to the 40-degree mark by Saturday," hindustantimes quoted a met official as saying.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.7 degrees Celsius on Thursday, four notches below normal for this time of the year. It was 34.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The minimum temperature settled at 22.5 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

The mercury is predicted to rise up to 41 degrees Celsius over the next four to five days but there is no forecast of a heatwave for another week.

The city breathed its cleanest air in 134 days on Tuesday as the AQI stood at 89, in ‘satisfactory’ category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.