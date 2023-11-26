Delhi Weather: Mercury Drops to 10.4 Degree Celsius in National Capital; Light Rain Predicted

The IMD said there could be shallow to moderate fog after the rain. The relative humidity was recorded at 78 percent on Sunday evening.

Delhi Weather: Mercury Drops to 10.4 Degree Celsius in National Capital; Light Rain Predicted

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle in Delhi from Sunday night. The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday while the minimum temperature was 10.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.

Trending Now

The IMD said there could be shallow to moderate fog after the rain. The relative humidity was recorded at 78 percent on Sunday evening.

You may like to read

Madhya Pradesh Receives First Winter Shower; IMD Issues ‘Orange’ Alert

Parts of southwest Madhya Pradesh received the first rain of the winter season on Sunday and the IMD has issued an ‘orange’ alert, predicting heavy showers, hail, and gusty winds in various parts of the state over the next one day.

Barwani and Jhabua in MP received showers on Sunday, while lightning and thunder were reported from Indore and Ujjain divisions due to western disturbances, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Bhopal centre duty officer Ashfaq Husain told PTI.

The rain activity is expected to move to Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Sunday evening and then to east MP on Monday, covering the entire state. It will start abating on Tuesday, he said.

The IMD has also issued an ‘orange’ alert for the entire Madhya Pradesh, forecasting gusty winds at the speed of 30 to 40 km per hour and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places in western and eastern parts of the state on Monday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.