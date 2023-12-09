Home

Delhi Weather: Min Temp Slumps To 8.5 Degrees, AQI ‘Very Poor’

Delhi recorded a high of 25.3 degree Celsius, one notch above the season's average, while the relative humidity oscillated between 100 per cent and 69 per cent.

Delhi Weather: The minimum temperature in Delhi dipped to 8.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday– a notch below the seasonal average– as winter began to tighten its grip bringing chilly weather and foggy mornings in the national capital.

A minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in the capital city, the IMD informed.

The weather department has predicted mist for Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 24 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively, the IMD said in its daily weather forecast.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the city remained in the ‘very poor’ category. Air quality index (AQI) at 6 PM stood at at 322.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’ , 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 ‘severe’ and above 450 ‘severe-plus’.

Srinagar records coldest night of season

Meanwhile, Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday experienced its coldest night of the season, with the minimum temperature settling below the freezing point at minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The temperature recorded on Friday night in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir was down more than two notches from the minus 2.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, they said.

Srinagar’s temperature is the lowest so far this season, the officials said. Pahalgam was the coldest place in the Kashmir Valley.

The officials said Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded its minimum temperature at minus 5 degrees Celsius.

The famous resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius, down from minus 3 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, they said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, Kokernag town minus 2.3 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 3 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological office said the weather would remain generally cloudy but mainly dry till December 11. It also predicted a dip in the night temperature by a few degrees.

From December 12 to 15, there is a possibility of light rain or snowfall at isolated places in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, the office said.

(With inputs from agencies)

