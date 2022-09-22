Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE: Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital and surrounding regions from early Thursday morning, inundating low-lying areas and affecting traffic movement in parts of the city. The continuous spell of rain has lead to waterlogging in some areas and affecting traffic movement on key roads across the city. Delhi traffic police have also issued an advisory, asking people to check routes and weather before heading out. Meanwhile, several airlines have also informed that flight operations might get impacted due to the incessant rains and thunderstorms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that a few more spells are likely in the subsequent two-three days before the monsoon withdraws from the National Capital Region. The weather bureau attributed the rainfall to lower-level moisture-laden easterly and southeasterly winds reaching Delhi-NCR due to a low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and the presence of a western disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies. The Safdarjung observatory has recorded just 52.9 mm rainfall in September so far against a normal of 104.8mm. It had recorded 41.6 mm rainfall in August, the lowest in at least 14 years, due to the absence of any favourable weather system in northwest India. Overall, Delhi has recorded 405.3 mm rainfall against a normal of 621.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season begins.Also Read - 7 Children Killed, Several Injured in Separate Wall Collapse Incidents Due to Heavy Rains

  • 3:24 PM IST

    Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE: The fresh spells of rains just before the withdrawal of the monsoon from the National Capital Region will help cover the large deficit (46 per cent in September so far) to some extent. It would also keep the air clean and the temperature in check.

  • 3:11 PM IST

    Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE: Light rain may occur in parts of Delhi over the next two to three days, the IMD said.

  • 3:10 PM IST

    Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE: The city recorded a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is forecast to settle around 28 degrees Celsius. The air quality index was at 61 (satisfactory category) at 2 pm.

  • 3:09 PM IST

    Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an ‘orange alert’, cautioning people about sporadic heavy rain which could reduce visibility, disrupt traffic and damage kutcha roads and vulnerable structures.

  • 3:03 PM IST

    Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE: Heavy downpour in Delhi-NCR disrupts normal life in national capital

  • 2:53 PM IST

    Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE: Vistara Issues Travel Update due to heavy rains and traffic in Delhi

  • 2:52 PM IST

    Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE: SpiceJet Issues Travel Advisory due to bad weather conditions

  • 2:50 PM IST

    Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE: Gurugram Police advises commuters to avoid water-logged roads

  • 2:45 PM IST

    Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE: IndiGo tweets saying, “Flight departures and arrivals might get impacted at delhi due to weather conditions.”

  • 2:43 PM IST

    Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE: Kindly avoid travelling on Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Moti Bagh Junction towards Dhaula Kuan due to waterlogging near Shanti Niketan.