Delhi-NCR Rains LIVE: Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital and surrounding regions from early Thursday morning, inundating low-lying areas and affecting traffic movement in parts of the city. The continuous spell of rain has lead to waterlogging in some areas and affecting traffic movement on key roads across the city. Delhi traffic police have also issued an advisory, asking people to check routes and weather before heading out. Meanwhile, several airlines have also informed that flight operations might get impacted due to the incessant rains and thunderstorms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that a few more spells are likely in the subsequent two-three days before the monsoon withdraws from the National Capital Region. The weather bureau attributed the rainfall to lower-level moisture-laden easterly and southeasterly winds reaching Delhi-NCR due to a low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and the presence of a western disturbance as a trough in mid-tropospheric westerlies. The Safdarjung observatory has recorded just 52.9 mm rainfall in September so far against a normal of 104.8mm. It had recorded 41.6 mm rainfall in August, the lowest in at least 14 years, due to the absence of any favourable weather system in northwest India. Overall, Delhi has recorded 405.3 mm rainfall against a normal of 621.7 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season begins.Also Read - 7 Children Killed, Several Injured in Separate Wall Collapse Incidents Due to Heavy Rains

