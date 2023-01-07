Delhi At 2°C, Check Minimum Temperature In Kanpur, Allahabad, Amritsar, Patna And Other Cities

Delhi, once again, woke up to a thick blanket of fog as the visibility remained poor which caused a delay in the movement of Delhi-bound trains. Several flights have also been delayed due to the dense fog conditions.

Updated: January 7, 2023 10:00 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

Delhi Weather Report: January 7.

Delhi Weather Update, January 7: The national capital is under the grip of a severe cold wave as the mercury on Saturday morning dipped to 2 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season. Delhi’s Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius while a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Lodhi Road, the IMD said. The city, once again, woke up to a thick blanket of fog as the visibility remained poor which caused a delay in the movement of Delhi-bound trains. Several flights have also been delayed due to the dense fog conditions.

32- Delhi Bound Trains Are Running Late Due To Dense Fog

At least 32 Delhi-bound trains are running late Saturday morning owing to the poor visibility and dense fog conditions across north India. The Northern Railway today in its latest updates announced that several trains headed to Delhi are running late by at least 2-3 hours.

Over 40 Flights Delayed At Delhi Airport Amid Harsh Fog And Severe Coldwave

Around 34 flights that were scheduled for takeoff today from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport have been delayed as severe coldwave conditions prevailed in the national capital. Over 12 flights, that took off from different destinations, which were supposed to land at the Delhi airport were also delayed.

Temperature Across North India, January 7

CityMinimum TemperatureMaximum Temperature
Kanpur6 Degree C 18 Degree C
Prayagraj5.5 Degree C18 Degree C
Patna7.2 Degree C 18 Degree C
Amritsar6.6 Degree C13 Degree C
Lucknow6 Degree C17 Degree C
Jaipur4.4 Degree C21 Degree C
Chandigarh5.7 Degree C16 Degree C
Churu0 Degree C19 Degree C
Gwalior2.6 Degree C19 Degree C
Meerut4 Degree C17 Degree C

