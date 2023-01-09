Delhi’s Battle With Dense Fog Continues; Mercury Hovers Around 2°C. Check Minimum Temperatures Across Cities Here

According to the IMD, several cities across north India are likely to remain under the grip of a very cold wave in the coming days.

Delhi Weather Report: January 9

Delhi-NCR North India Weather Report: Entire North India including Delhi is in the grip of severe cold at this time. Delhi’s battle with the cold wave and dense fog continued on Monday as the city once again woke up to a very foggy morning with very poor visibility. The national capital and surrounding areas are shrouded in dense fog. The visibility is almost zero as even the side indicators of four-wheelers are failing to help the morning commuters. According to the IMD, several cities across north India are likely to remain under the grip of a very cold wave in the coming days.

Delhi Covered In Dense Fog (Morning Visuals)

Dense fog engulfs Delhi this morning, leading to reduced visibility. Visuals from Barapullah area (top 2) and Dhaula Kuan. pic.twitter.com/yaIELij6RE — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

Visibility Remains Very Poor Across Several Cities In North India

According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), zero visibility was recorded at 5.30 am in Bathinda in Punjab, Agra, Bareilly and Lucknow in UP. At the same time, there was zero visibility in many areas of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Apart from this, a visibility of 25 meters was recorded in Amritsar. At the same time, 25-meter visibility was recorded in Safdarjung and Palam in Delhi.

IMD Issues Orange Alert For Delhi

IMD has issued Orange Alert for today, January 9, 2023, in the national capital Delhi.

According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius at around 5.30 am. The minimum temperature at Lodhi Road was recorded at two degrees Celsius.

Temperature Across North India, January 9

City Minimum Temperature Maximum Temperature Kanpur 6 Degree C 18 Degree C Prayagraj 5.5 Degree C 18 Degree C Patna 7.2 Degree C 18 Degree C Amritsar 6.6 Degree C 13 Degree C Lucknow 6 Degree C 17 Degree C Jaipur 4.4 Degree C 21 Degree C Chandigarh 5.7 Degree C 16 Degree C Churu 0 Degree C 19 Degree C Gurugram 2.5 Degree C 13.3 Degree C Meerut 4 Degree C 17 Degree C

Several Delhi-Bound Trains Running late; Flight Operations Hit

Around 29 Delhi-bound trains were delayed and running late as heavy fog refused to clear the skies in the capital city.

29 trains running late in the Northern Railway region due to fog. pic.twitter.com/x7j8dyVvN7 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

Meanwhile, over 30 flights were impacted at Delhi Airport due to weather conditions. The low visibility procedure was initiated around midnight.