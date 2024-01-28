Delhi Weather: ‘Cold Day Alert’ Declared, Rain Predicted On These Days; Check IMD Predictions For The Week

Home

'Cold Day' and Orange alerts in different parts of Delhi and adjoining cities has been declared due to plunging temperatures and dense fog; rain is also expected. Check this week's IMD Predictions for New Delhi...

New Delhi: North India has been experiencing bone-chilling cold for the past many weeks and the plunging temperatures and dense fog only continue to intensify with the passing days. These adverse weather conditions have caused a lot of delay in the rail and flight operations; road travel is also not being considered very safe during this time, especially in the mornings and at night. Due to the lowering temperatures and extreme fog causing poor or no visibility, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘Cold Day Alert’ and ‘Orange Alert’ in different parts of Delhi and other adjoining areas like Chandigarh. As we step into a new week, read about IMD’s latest predictions for the coming week in Delhi where rain is also expected..

