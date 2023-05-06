Home

Weather Updates: Thick Clouds Envelope Delhi-NCR; Parts Of Delhi Receive Fresh Spells Of Rain

As India witnesses peculiar weather in April and May, an IMD bulletin issued on Saturday said that the maximum temperatures are very likely to increase and become near normal over northwest India by May 7.

Weather Updates: Thick Clouds Envelope Delhi-NCR; Parts Of Delhi Receive Fresh Spells Of rain. (Image: Twitter @indiametsky)

New Delhi: The month of May simply hasn’t been ‘May-ing’ for Delhi this year, as the national capital has been experiencing monsoon-esque rains all in the middle of peak summer. Today, too rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Saturday, with the minimum temperature settling at 20.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal. The India Meteorological Department has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said that these conditions are being triggered by a western disturbance (WD) impacting the weather across North and Northwest India. Such WDS are essentially low-pressure systems that originate over the Mediterranean Sea and move westwards while gathering moisture, which then gets dumped over North India.

As India continue to witness peculiar weather in April and May, an IMD bulletin issued on Saturday said that the maximum temperatures are very likely to increase and become near normal over northwest India by May 7. Northwest India is likely to see a 3 to 5-degree rise in maximum temperature over the next two days, the bulletin said. However, there is no heatwave conditions expected over the country in the next five days.

While the maximum temperature is likely to range from 36 to 39 degrees over the week ahead, the minimum temperature could range from 18 to 23 degrees.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the ‘poor’ (239) category around 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Delhi crosses May rainfall average

The rainfall that the national capital has recorded so far this month, 36.9 mm, over three rainy days has already exceeded what is normal for the entire month of May at the Safdarjung weather station, which provides a marker for the city.

When the IMD revised its “normal” or long period average for rainfall last year, the normal rainfall for the month of May saw an increase from 19.7 mm to 30.7 mm. The new “normal” is based on an average from 1971 to 2020, while the earlier one was an average from 1961 to 2010.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.