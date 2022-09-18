New Delhi: The National Capital on Sunday woke up to a pleasant morning with the minimum temperature settling at 23.8 degrees Celsius, the weather department said. The weather department, however, added that chances of good rain in Delhi are bleak for the next five days.Also Read - Delhi: Around 6 Lakh Consumers Opt For Power Subsidy In Just Two Days

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 22.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, it said. The relative humidity at 5:30 pm was recorded at 64 per cent.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'good' (50) category around 7:30 pm, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Delhi received brief spells of light to moderate rain on Thursday and Friday which led to waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city.

(With PTI Inputs)