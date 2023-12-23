Delhi Weather Today: 11 International, 5 Domestic Flights Delayed At IGI Airport Due To Dense Fog

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has predicted a moderate fog during the day.

Delhi Weather Today: 11 International, 5 Domestic Flights Delayed At IGI Airport Due To Dense Fog

New Delhi: As extensive regions of Northern India grappled with the impact of plummeting temperatures, a dense fog blanketed the national capital on Saturday, leading to low visibility affecting flights. The reduced visibility resulted in notable disturbances to flight schedules at the Delhi airport, where the Flight Information Display System reported delays for 11 international and five domestic flights on Saturday.

Trending Now

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has predicted a moderate fog during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 23 degrees Celsius, it said.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national Capital was recorded under the ‘severe’ category on Saturday morning. The air quality at Anand Vihar entered the ‘severe’ category with PM 2.5 and PM 10 at 500, while the NO2 reached 118, or moderate, the CO was at 65 or ‘satisfactory levels’, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, including fog and haze, with low wind speed are the major causes behind this sudden spike in Delhi’s daily average AQI, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the region, said.

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 and PM 10 at 500, both in the ‘severe’ category, while the CO reached 104 or ‘moderate’ levels.

The AQI monitoring station at Dwarka Sector 8 recorded PM 2.5 at 500 and PM 10 at 467, both in the ‘severe’ category while the CO was at 105, in ‘moderate’ levels.

The AQI at the ITO station was in the ‘severe’ category with PM 2.5 at 500 and PM 10 at 463, the NO2 plunged to 142 and CO was at 104, both in the ‘moderate’ level. The PM 2.5 and PM 10 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 500, both in the severe category. The NO2 was at 146 and CO was at 107, both in ‘moderate’ levels.

At IGI Airport quality monitoring station, the PM 2.5 was recorded at 481 and PM 10 reached at 445, both in the ‘severe’ category while CO reached at 115, in the ‘moderate’ category.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.