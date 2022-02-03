New Delhi: Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall hit parts of Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram, bringing the minimum temperature to 11 degrees Celcius on Thursday. The weather office predicted that light to moderate rainfall during the day as the weather takes a turn following string winds across the city. “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and wind speed of 20-30 Kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of entire Delhi and NCR (Hindon AF, Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Indrapuram, Gurugram) Kurukshetra”, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) update read.Also Read - Rainfall, Snowfall Predicted In THESE States In Next 5 Days

03/02/2022: 07:00 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and wind speed of 20-30 Kmph would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of entire Delhi and NCR (Hindon AF, Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Indrapuram, Gurugram) Kurukshetra, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 3, 2022

Also Read - Cold Wave, Harsh Weather Conditions to Continue Over Northwest, Central India: IMD

Besides, Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sohana (Haryana) Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora (U.P.) are also expected to witness change in weather in next 2 hours, the IMD forecast said. Also Read - Extreme Weather Events In THESE Places; Delhi To Record Coldest Day Of The Season Today

Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora (U.P.) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/6Hq3eDCm8S — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 3, 2022

Air Quality Improves Slightly

Following the downpour, Delhi’s air quality improved slightly but remained in the ‘very poor’ category as the 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 318. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

‘Cooler’ February likely

India is all set to experience below normal temperature over most parts of the country in February, while Punjab and Haryana are expected to get above normal rainfall, the IMD had said. According to the monthly outlook for rainfall and temperature for February, the India Meteorological Department said the forecast suggests that normal to below normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of North India except most parts of Punjab and Haryana where above normal rainfall was expected.

“During the month of February 2022, below normal minimum temperatures are most likely over most parts of the country except eastern parts of northeast India, south peninsular India and southeastern parts central India, where normal to above normal minimum temperatures are likely. Below normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except along the eastern and southwestern coastal areas of peninsular India where it is likely to be normal to above normal,” the outlook for February said, adding that weak La Nina conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region. The La Nina weather phenomenon is associated with harsh winter conditions.