Home

News

Delhi

Delhi To Witness Light Rainfall On Jan 29, Cloudy Condition To Continue | Check Full IMD Forecast Here

Delhi To Witness Light Rainfall On Jan 29, Cloudy Condition To Continue | Check Full IMD Forecast Here

Delhi Weather Update: The weather department said a fresh western disturbance may lead to light rainfall on January 29.

The IMD said the cloudy weather in Delhi is due to a western disturbance.

Delhi Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said the overcast conditions are expected to continue in the national capital where the minimum temperature settled at 12.8 degrees Celsius, the highest this month so far. According to IMD, the maximum temperature settled at 17.3 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season’s average.

The weather department said a fresh western disturbance may lead to light rainfall on January 29.

According to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 pm stood at 297 (poor category). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Giving details to news agency PTI, Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services said there may be a drop in the minimum temperature in Delhi in the next two days.

“As predicted, today’s maximum temperature declined by about 4 degrees. While the maximum temperature on January 25 was 21.6 degree Celsius, today it settled at 17.3 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 12.8. There may be a drop in the minimum temperature in the next two days,” he said.

Cloudy weather in Delhi due to a western disturbance affecting northwest India has kept the minimum temperature within comfortable levels for around a week.

Clouds trap heat that gets through during the day, keeping night-time temperatures above normal. However, cloudy weather reduces daytime temperatures by preventing exposure to the sun.