New Delhi: After widespread and severe heat wave across Delhi-NCR districts, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds towards night on Wednesday. However, the IMD forecast also showed that the heat wave would continue, only with a slight respite compared to Tuesday. Maximum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be around 41.0 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be 24 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the city's base station.

The reason for possible light rain in the second half over Delhi NCR — and in fact, IMD has predicted for several areas of northwest India — is connected with the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance resulting in light isolated to scattered rainfall likely over Western Himalayan Region from April 18 to 21.

April 19 was the hottest day for Delhi-NCR this season

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday witnessed the hottest day of the season with eight out of 12 weather stations in the region recording a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius or more. India Meteorological Department (IMD) gave this information. The IMD said the maximum temperature recorded at the Sports Complex weather station was 45 degrees Celsius.

IMD said that on Tuesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 42.6 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal. This is the highest temperature of the season so far. The maximum temperature in the city was also recorded on April 11 at 42.6 degree Celsius.