Delhi Weather Update: City Covered In Thick Blanket Of Fog For Second Consecutive Day; AQI Touches ‘Severe’ Mark

The visibility is very poor due to which morning commuters are facing difficulties on the roads.

Dense fog covers Delhi as visibility drops to 150 meters.

Delhi Weather Updates, December 20: Delhi, once again woke up this morning with dense fog engulfing the city. The visibility is very poor due to which morning commuters are facing difficulties on the roads. Yesterday, the season’s first foggy day engulfed many states of northern India including the national capital. Visibility in the capital city was reduced to 150 meters affecting road and rail traffic movement.

Delhi AQI ‘Severe’

Another cause of concern this winter for Delhi is its falling AQI. Delhi, yesterday, recorded an overall AQI of 406 which ranks under the “severe” category. The AQI is expected to improve today but still would continue to be in the “very poor” category.

The 24-hour average AQI at 9 am on Monday was 406. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4 pm bulletin, it was 410, still in the ‘severe’ category. At 6 pm, the 24-hour average was 406.

Despite the poor AQI, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided that it will not invoke restrictions under stage-3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).