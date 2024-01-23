Weather Update: Cold wave to Continue in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Check Full Forecast

Weather Update: Cold wave to Continue in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Check Full Forecast

Dense fog conditions are very likely in isolated places in Delhi till January 25, IMD said.

Delhi Weather Update: Cold wave conditions along with dense fog continued to grip the national capital on Tuesday even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a dense to very dense layer of fog is expected to engulf some parts of North India – Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh – for the next five days. The weather office said the National Capital Delhi and other neighbouring areas such as Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad are also likely to witness dense to very dense fog in the next 24 hours, prompting the weather department to issue a yellow alert for Tuesday for the Delhi-NCR.

Cold Wave Alert For Many States

In its regular bulletin, the weather department predicted severe cold wave in Delhi-NCR along with some parts of Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan during the next 48 hours.

As per the latest updates from the MET office, the maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average and the minimum temperature was recorded at 6.1 degrees Celsius as against 4.8 degrees Celsius the previous day.

Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a visibility of 500 metres at 5.30 AM, while the visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport was 1,000 metres at 6.30 AM.

However, the IMD has predicted mainly clear sky and moderate to dense fog in the morning for Tuesday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 18 and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Air Quality in Delhi-NCR

As per the updates from SAFAR, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 4 PM on Monday was 333, which falls in the “very poor” category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

Flights, Trains Delayed In Delhi

Several flights were delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Monday due to low visibility amidst fog. Many train services were also affected in the national capital.

12801 Rewa-Anand Vihar Express topped the list with a delay of 5.45 hours, followed by 12716 Amritsar-Nanded Express with a delay of 5.30 hours, said an official statement by Northern Railways.

12423 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, 22691 Banglore-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, 15658 Kamakhya-Delhi Junction Brhamputra Mail, 12447 Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express, 12192 Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Express, 12615 Chennai-New Delhi Express, 12919 Ambedkarnagar-Katra, 12367 Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Express, 12553 Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express and 12801 Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express all faced a delay ranging from 2 hours to 5 hours.

Similarly, 12451 Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti Express; 12621 Chennai-New Delhi Express; 12417 Prayagraj-New Delhi Express; 12393 Rajendranagar-New Delhi Express; 12779 Vasco-Nizamuddin Goa Express; 12305 Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express; 12309 Rajendranagar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express; 22811 Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express; 12723 Hyderabad-New Delhi Express; 12458 Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express; 12313 Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express all experienced a delay between 45 minutes and 2 hours.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.