Several Flights Delayed At Delhi Airport Today Amid Dense Fog. Check List Here

Several flights at Delhi airport were delayed on Sunday as harsh fog engulfed the capital city, lowering the visibility.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Delhi residents may have to endure another wave of biting-cold conditions from tonight. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Several flights at Delhi airport were delayed on Sunday as dense fog engulfed the capital city, lowering the visibility. After the bone-chilling nights for the last few weeks, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Delhi residents may have to endure another wave of biting-cold conditions from tonight as icy northeasterly winds from the snow-covered mountains have already started blowing towards the plains.

Flights at Delhi airport’s Terminal 3 delayed – Check list here

Some flights (Delhi-Riyadh, Delhi-Shimla-Kullu, Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Dharamshala-Srinagar, Delhi-Shimla- Dharamshala, Delhi-Dehradun) are delayed due to fog. Visuals from Terminal-3 Delhi airport. pic.twitter.com/CPDKDRLNir — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023

Delhi Coldwave – Top Developments

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average. The maximum temperature was recorded at 18.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Large parts of north and northwest India recorded below-normal maximum and minimum temperatures on most days this month before the western disturbance brought relief, an IMD official said.

This was due to a layer of dense fog persisting over the Indo-Gangetic plains for the past 10 to 11 days and a large gap between two western disturbances that allowed frosty winds from snow-clad mountains to blow in for a longer-than-usual period, he added.

The weather office had earlier predicted the temperatures to plummet in Delhi-NCR from January 16, forecasting the minimum temperature to settle around 3 degrees Celsius.

The weather department also forecast a cold wave over many places in Delhi-NCR between Monday and Wednesday.

In Punjab, the ongoing cold conditions intensified on Saturday, with mercury further dipping at many places.

Bathinda and Amritsar reeled under severe cold as minimum temperatures hovered close to the freezing point. Bathinda recorded a low of 0.6 degrees while the minimum temperature in Amritsar settled at 1.2 degrees.