Home

News

Delhi

Delhi Weather Update: Capital City To Experience Light Rain Tomorrow | Details Here

Delhi Weather Update: Capital City To Experience Light Rain Tomorrow | Details Here

As per an update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is likely to experience light rain on January 29.

Delhi will receive light rainfall on January 29, the IMD said.

New Delhi: If you are planning for a Sunday outing in Delhi tomorrow then don’t forget to carry your umbrella. As per an update shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is likely to experience light rain on January 29.

The weather department said that light/moderate/fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall is very likely over western Himalayan Region and light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and west Uttar Pradesh on January 29 and January 30.

“Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall over east Uttar Pradesh on January 29 and 30 and over Rajasthan on January 28 and 29 while isolated light rainfall also likely over Delhi on January 29,” the IMD said.

Delhi experienced a fairly warm Friday, with a combination of clear skies and warm easterly winds raising the city’s maximum temperature to around 21 degrees Celsius. However, while it was warm during the day, cold winds blew after the sun went down.

There was no rain in the city as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), but it said that minimum temperatures are in the range of 3-6 degrees Celsius at many parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi and at a few places over Punjab and at isolated places over Rajasthan.