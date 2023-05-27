Home

News

Delhi

Delhi-NCR Wake Up To Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm; Flight Operations Hit At IGI Airport, Power Cut In Several Areas

Delhi-NCR Wake Up To Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm; Flight Operations Hit At IGI Airport, Power Cut In Several Areas

The Delhi airport stated that flight operations were impacted too due to the bad weather. The airport advised flyers to check with arrival and departure schedules with their respective airlines.

Delhi-NCR Wake Up To Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm; Flight Operations Hit At IGI Airport, Power Cut In Several Areas

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting the continuation of pleasant weather for the upcoming three to four days. According to the IMD, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with gusty winds would continue in the Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas during the next two hours.

“A cluster of cloud patches are passing through the Delhi-NCR. Under its influence: Thunderstorm/ Duststorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 Km/h would continue Delhi-NCR & adjoining areas during next 2 hours,” the IMD wrote in an early morning tweet.

You may like to read

Strongest of the season 🌩 #Delhi Airport reported extreme 102 km/h wind gust at 6:00AM.

Pouring heavily across #Gurgaon #Faridabad #Noida #Ghaziabad #Delhi now.

Temperature is down at 18 to 20°c at most places, heavy rains will stop by 6:40AM but light rains to continue for… pic.twitter.com/VwxvFyHFeh — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) May 27, 2023

The Delhi airport stated that flight operations were impacted too due to the bad weather. The airport advised flyers to check with arrival and departure schedules with their respective airlines.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES