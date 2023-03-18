Home

News

Delhi

Delhi Wakes Up To Light Rain Today, Sees Slight Drop In Temperature

Delhi Wakes Up To Light Rain Today, Sees Slight Drop In Temperature

Delhi on Saturday woke up to cloudy skies and light rain as the capital city witnessed a sudden change in weather.

Delhi weather update: The temperature also saw a slight drop as the weather department predicted more rainfall during the day. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday woke up to cloudy skies and light rain as the capital city saw a sudden change in weather. The temperature also saw a slight drop as the weather department predicted more rainfall during the day.

A sudden change of weather swathes Delhi, as rain lashes several parts of the national capital. Visuals from the India Gate area. pic.twitter.com/rwhqT0XtRs — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

You may like to read

Delhi last received rainfall on March 1 when the city residents woke up to a balmy Wednesday and slight showers after an unusually hot February. Earlier, the data shared by the weather agency stated the average maximum temperature in the national capital for the month of February was 27.7 degrees Celsius (°C), which is the highest for this time of year in 17 years.

Weather experts attributed the abnormally warm February to lack of rainfall.

The Met has also put out a dire summer forecast this year, predicting intermitent spells of heatwave. On February 19, the minimum temperature in the national capital was 10 degrees Celsius. But the weathermen said it would fall by one degree under the influence of western disturbances. However, there may be no significant change in the weather in Delhi-NCR, the Met had said.

Delhi rain: Chai and samosa anyone?

Before the intense heatwave hit Delhi, now is probably one of the pleasant times in the capital city when the residents don’t have to stay indoors to avoid the sweltering conditions. The devastating heat wave that bakes Delhi every year is yet to come. So, why not enjoy the pleasant weather conditions in the capital city? For years, chai and samosa seem to be the best combition, especially when it’s raining.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.