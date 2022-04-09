New Delhi: The national capital continued to reel under soaring temperature as blistering heatwave intensified further on Saturday with the maximum temperature rising to 42.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi-NCR, the highest in April in five years, and nearing the 45-degree mark in neighbouring Gurgaon.Also Read - India Meteorological Department's Twitter Account Hacked; IMD Trying To Restore It

According to IMD, the national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on April 21, 2017. The all-time highest maximum temperature for the month was 45.6 degrees Celsius on April 29, 1941.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this is the first time in 72 years that Delhi has recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April. The meteorological office has issued an orange alert warning of a severe heatwave in Delhi on Sunday too.

It must be noted that the IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings — green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

The maximum temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius at Delhi’s base station, Safdarjung Observatory, was eight notches above normal for this time of the year.

At 44.5 degrees Celsius, Gurgaon was 10 degrees warmer than average. Gurgaon’s all-time high maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius was recorded on April 28, 1979. The mercury settled at 45.2 degrees Celsius in Haryana’s Faridabad.

The weather stations at Ridge, Ayanagar, Mungeshpur, Najafgarh, Pitampura and Sports Complex recorded maximum temperatures of 43.9 degrees Celsius, 43.6 degrees Celsius, 43 degrees Celsius, 43.3 degrees Celsius, 43.4 degrees Celsius and 43.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

For the past week, several parts of the national capital have been reeling under a heatwave with maximum temperatures hovering above 40 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from PTI)