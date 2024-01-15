Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog Blankets Many Areas, Airport Issues Traffic Advisory For Air Passengers

Delhi Weather Update: Because of the dense fog, the Delhi airport issued an advisory for air passengers, requesting that they contact airlines before travelling.

Delhi Weather Update: The national capital continued to witness a thick blanket of fog as the temperature came down in the city, lowering visibility in several areas. the traffic movement in the city was also affected due to the fog in the region.

IMD Issues Red Alert

The city on Sunday recorded the coldest night of the season for a second day in a row with minimum temperature dipping to 3 degrees Celsius in Aya Nagar. In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert given cold and dense fog conditions in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

The national capital on Friday witnessed the season’s first cold wave day, which, according to the IMD, recorded when the minimum temperature goes below 4 degrees Celsius.

“Very dense fog layer extends over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, North Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Passengers on highways need to drive extremely carefully and only with fog lights,” the IMD posted from its X handle.

The weather office also said a red alert has been issued in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh and yellow alert has also been issued in Rajasthan.

Delhi Airport Issues Traffic advisory

In the meantime, the Delhi airport has issued an advisory for passengers, requesting that they contact airlines before travelling.

“Due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” said the airport authority in a post on ‘X’. “Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” it added.

Earlier on Sunday, low visibility and dense fog conditions across North India impacted IndiGo flight operations, causing inconvenience to passengers travelling by air.

IndiGo Airlines said in a statement, “Due to the low visibility and dense fog conditions across North India, IndiGo flight operations were impacted on January 14, 2024. This had a cascading effect on our operations throughout the day. Our staff kept passengers apprised of all delays and cancellations across airports and made every possible effort to facilitate the passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers.”

Restrictions Imposed on Construction Activities

Taking preventive measures, the Delhi transport department ordered a ban on construction and on the running of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers with immediate effect. The ban will remain in force until further order.

As the ban came into force, inspection of vehicles intensified along the Ghazipur and Apsara borders in the national capital.

Schools to Reopen Today

The Delhi Education Department has ordered the reopening of schools in the physical learning mode for all classes, including nursery, KG and primary classes, starting today.

The Education Department issued an order in this regard, stating, “In continuation of Order no. PS/DE/2024/14 dated 07/01/2024, it is directed that all students of government, Government Aided and Recognised Private Schools shall join back classes in physical mode at their respective schools with effect from 15/01/2024(Monday). This includes Nursery, KG and Primary classes as well.”

Meanwhile, given the chilling weather conditions, it has been directed that schools do not run classes before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m.

“However, taking precaution in view of the prevailing foggy conditions, no school(including double shift schools) will start before 9 a.m. and have classes beyond 5 pm till further directions,” the order further read.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.