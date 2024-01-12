Delhi Weather Update: Dense Fog Lowers Visibility, Will it Rain In City | Check Full Forecast Here

A layer of dense fog engulfed the national capital and its surrounding areas on Friday with visibility at zero as cold day conditions prevailed in North India.

New Delhi: The national capital woke up to another chilly morning with fog enveloping the area. On Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range between 19 and 5 degrees Celsius. Yesterday, the nighttime temperature dropped to 5.8 degrees Celsius, which is two notches below the normal; on Wednesday, it was 7.1 degrees. The daytime temperature reached 18.1 degrees Celsius, which was two notches below normal. According to the IMD, there will be a rising trend in the daytime temperature for the next few days.

According to India Meteorological Department scientist Kuldeep Srivastava, Delhites are going to get respite from the cold wave conditions as temperature is going to rise in the coming days. He also cleared that there will no rain in the national capital. “On Thursday, the fog lifted by 9.30 am…. So, the temperature soared. The chances of cold days have ended and we can expect the respite for the next 4 to 5 days. The rising trend in the maximum temperature will be there and it may hover around 20 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature will fall slightly on Friday since the sky has become clear. However, the minimum temperature too will start rising due to an approaching western disturbance,” Kuldeep Srivastava, a scientist with the India Meteorological Department, said. “There will be no rain in Delhi.”

