New Delhi: Delhi woke up to a foggy morning on Saturday as the minimum temperature in the national capital dipped to 4 degrees Celsius, India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the day showed. Further, the weather department predicted that cold wave conditions will continue over the national capital on New Year`s day and is likely to prevail till January 3.

"Fall in minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees is likely over most parts of Northwest & Central India during next 24 hours and no significant change thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of East India during next 24 hours and fall by 3-5 degrees thereafter," the IMD said in its daily forecast.

Delhi's neighbouring states like Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana are also likely to witness a severe cold wave-like condition till January 3, the weather man said.

“Cold wave/severe cold wave conditions are likely in isolated/some parts of Punjab from December 30 to January 3; north Rajasthan from December 31 to January 3 and Haryana & Chandigarh from December 31 to January 2,” the IMD said.

It may be noted that during a severe cold wave, the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees.

Delhi Air Quality Index

The air quality index of the national capital was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday morning with the AQI clocking 347 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. The city is expected to see mainly clear sky, and the maximum temperature may reach up to 20 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.