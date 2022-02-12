New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted mainly clear skies during the day in Delhi while the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 23 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.Also Read - THIS State Has Maximum Number Of Electric Vehicles In India. Know Here

The relative humidity was 76 per cent at 8.30 am. On Friday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category on Saturday. The air quality index (AQI) read 197 at 9 am.

The air quality in neighbouring Faridabad (196), Gurgaon (164), Ghaziabad (183), Greater Noida (146) and Noida (153) was also recorded in the ‘moderate’ category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.