Delhi Weather Update: No Respite For Residents After ‘Coldest Day Of Season’, Check Minimum Temperature Recorded

Delhi recorded its coldest day of the season on January 9, 2024. A day after that also, there has been no respite for the national capital when it comes to winter. Check the minimum temperature recorded..

New Delhi: North India has been experiencing severe winters for the past few days and the cold wave continues in all of the northern part of the country including the national capital New Delhi. The minimum and maximum temperatures in Delhi have been plunging and there has been dense fog, resulting in extremely poor visibility which has further severely impacted the rail and flight operations. Delhi recorded the season’s coldest day on January 9 and a day after that, people in the national capital on Wednesday woke up to another chilly morning, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 7.1 degree Celsius. Check the minimum temperature recorded and the weather prediction for Delhi by the India Meteorological Department (IMD)…

Delhi Minimum Temperature Recorded

As mentioned earlier, the cold wave in Delhi continues and so does the lowering of the minimum and maximum temperatures. According to the meteorological department, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 7.1 degree Celsius while 7.4 degree Celsuius was recorded at Palam. The MeT has warned of dense to very dense fog at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and dense fog over Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Himanchal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Cold Day To Severe Cold Day Conditions In These States

It said that Cold day to severe cold day conditions will be seen at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Thunderstorm/Lightning could occur at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh. The minimum temperatures are in the range of 5 degree Celsius to 10 degree Celsius over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and between 10 degree to 13 degree Celsius over Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, according to the India Meteorological department.

Delhi Experienced Coldest Day Of Season

According to the weather department, Delhi experienced its coldest day this winter yesterday, with the minimum temperature dropping to 5.3 degree Celsius. It was still colder in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, with the minimum temperatures in Kanpur and Agra dropping below freezing point — at 1.1 and 1.0 degree Celsius respectively.

As per IMD a ‘cold day’ is acknowledged if the maximum temperature drops between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees below the seasonal norm. If temperatures fall 6.5 degrees below the normal range for the season, it is labeled a severe cold day.

(Inputs from ANI)

