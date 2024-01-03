Home

News

Delhi Weather: Icy Mornings In National Capital To Continue With Dense Fog, Here’s What IMD Forecast Says

Delhi residents have been experiencing icy cold mornings accompanied with dense fog in most parts of the city. Here's what IMD predicts about then national capital's weather, for the coming few days..

New Delhi: The ongoing winter is not sparing the people, especially those who live in North India, where the temperatures are falling each day and are accompanied with dense fog each morning and night. On Tuesday, January 2, 2024 also, there was no respite for the national capital from te bone-chilling cold. For the coming few days, the temperature is likely to remain low and there are predictions for fog as well. Amid the plunging temperature and the urge to stay in the blanket at all times, read what the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts for Delhi Weather Forecast, for the coming days…

IMD Delhi Weather Forecast

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi, early morning of Wednesday, January 3, 2024 will be quite cold and there will be shallow fog in Northwest NCR, Northeast NCR, Southwest NCR and Southeast NCR. A maximum temperature of 19.3 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 6.9 degree Celsius for Jan 1-5, 2024 has been predicted and maximum and minimum temperatures for January 6-10, 2024 are 19 degree Celsius and 6.9 degree Celsius respectively. Check day-to-day weather update for Delhi below..

January 3, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 17 – 11 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning.

Max-Min Temp- 17 – 11 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning. January 4, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 17 – 11 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning.

Max-Min Temp- 17 – 11 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning. January 5, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 18 – 10 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning.

Max-Min Temp- 18 – 10 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning. January 6, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 18 – 9 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning.

Max-Min Temp- 18 – 9 degree Celsius; Mainly clear sky with shallow fog in the morning. January 7, 2024: Max-Min Temp- 19 -10 degree Celsius; partly cloudy sky with shallow fog in the morning.

