Delhi Weather Update: Temperature To Go Down Further In First Week Of January, 2024; Check IMD Prediction

Delhi Weather Prediction for Jan 2024

New Delhi: December is ending today and as we move to a new year, the temperatures in North India continue to fall and so does the visibility; gravely affecting the movement of trains and flights in and from the railway station and airport respectively. If this temperature is causing you trouble, be ready for more as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts the temperatures in Delhi for the coming week. According to IMD, the temperature in Delhi will plunge further in the first week of the new year, i.e. January, 2024. Even today, people in Delhi-NCR woke up to yet another morning of cold wave on the last day of the year with thick layer of fog all over the national capital and adjoining areas. Read to know the IMD Weather Prediction for Delhi..

Delhi Minimum Temperature, Prediction For Jan 2024

The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, the city’s primary weather station, was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius. The dense fog enveloped the city, reducing visibility in several parts of the city. Visuals coming from Subroto Park, DND flyover, and India Gate showed the vehicular movement crippling owing to less visibility. According to the IMD, ‘very dense’ fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is ‘dense’, 201 and 500 metres ‘moderate’, and 501 and 1,000 metres ‘shallow’. Accoring to IMD, the mercury would plunge further in the first week of January 2024, with temperature hovering between 10 and 7 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory in the national capital.

IMD Forecast Says Dense Fog In These Cities

Apart from it, the Met office has forecast dense to very dense fog at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, at many places over Uttar Pradesh, at a few places over Uttarakhand, at isolated places over the northern parts of Rajasthan and dense fog at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir and the lower division of Himanchal Pradesh on Sunday. Earlier on Saturday, passengers travelling to and from the national capital also faced difficulties due to the foggy weather conditions, as several flights and trains were delayed and diverted due to low visibility. According to sources, around 80 flights were reported to be delayed due to weather conditions at Delhi’s IGI Airport till 8.30 am on Saturday.

(Inputs from ANI)

