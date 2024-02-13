Home

News

Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall On These Days, Check Latest Forecast

Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rainfall On These Days, Check Latest Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in Delhi on the following days. Check latest weather update..

delhi weather update

New Delhi: North India has been experiencing a bone-chilling weather for the past two months and the plunging temperatures have also caused several delays and/or cancellation of trains and flights and also accidents on highways during early morning or evening travels due to the dense fog and poor visibility. The snowfall in the hilly regions including Kashmir and Uttarakhand has further lowered the temperatures. In a latest weather update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall has been predicted by Delhi for two days. Check the latest Delhi Weather Forecast by IMD…

Trending Now

IMD Weather Prediction For Delhi

Shallow fog conditions were observed in isolated pockets of the National Capital on Tuesday morning, as per the India Meteorological Department. The weather office has also predicted light rain or drizzle in the national capital for Tuesday and Wednesday. The visibility in the Palam and Safdarjung areas of Delhi was recorded at 500 meters at 5:30 am on Tuesday. The visibility in the Palam area dropped to 150 meters at 6:30. It had further dropped to 50 meters at 7:00 am. As per the IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi today is likely to hover around 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature at 24 degrees Celsius today.

You may like to read

The month of February in Delhi continues to offer pleasant weather, making it an ideal month to explore the city’s historical sites, gardens, and culinary delights. Delhi’s temperature in February ranges from approximately 10.6°C to 23.5°C, with nearly 11 hours of sunlight daily. The cool breeze and low humidity levels create a comfortable atmosphere for sightseeing and outdoor activities.

Dense Fog Conditions In Other Parts Of India

“Fog conditions observed (at 0530 hours IST of today, 13.02.2024): Dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab and Odisha; Moderate fog in isolated pockets of East Madhya Pradesh and Shallow fog in isolated pockets of Delhi, Bihar and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam,” IMD said in an early morning tweet. “Visibility recorded (at 0530 hours IST of 13.02.2024) (<=500 metres): Punjab: Amritsar-50; Odisha: Pradip-50; East Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur-200; Delhi: Palam & Safdarjung-500; Bihar: Punra-500; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam: Vijayawada-500,” it said in another tweet.

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory

Due to the dense fog conditions, an advisory has been issued for the passengers travelling to or from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi. The IGI Airport, Delhi, in a travel advisory, has warned the passengers for potential delays and has asked them to have a close contact with their respective airlines and that any inconvenience caused is regretted. Delhi Airport has also issued a separate advisory because of the Farmers ‘Delhi Chalo’ Protest today.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.