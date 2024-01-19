Top Recommended Stories

Delhi Weather Update: Cold Wave Continues To Grip City, IMD Issues Yellow Alert | Check Full Forecast

Delhi Weather Update: Delhi woke up to chilly day. Severe cold wave conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, are expected to persist for the next few days.

Updated: January 19, 2024 8:30 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

Delhi Weather: Cold Wave Grips Delhi, Yellow Alert Issued | Check Full Forecast Here

