Delhi Weather: Red Alert Issued Amid Cold Wave; Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ | Check Forecast

On Wednesday, the weather department issued a ‘Red Alert’ for the next four days in northern India including Delhi, Haryana and Punjab, due to the prevailing freezing weather and dense fog.

New Delhi: Residents of the capital city woke up to another chilly morning amid dense fog blanketing the Delhi-NCR region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moderately foggy conditions are expected to persist in parts of Delhi, with a minimum temperature hovering around 5 degrees Celsius. The daytime temperature is projected to settle around 20 degrees Celsius on Saturday. On Wednesday, the weather department issued a ‘Red Alert’ for the next four days in northern India due to the prevailing freezing weather and dense fog.

On Friday, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 4.7 degrees Celsius. Both the Indira Gandhi Airport and the Safdarjung Airport experienced low visibility of 100 meters and 300 meters, respectively, due to dense fog at 8:30 am yesterday.

