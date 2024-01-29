Delhi Weather: IMD Predicts Rains On These Days Amid Extreme Cold Wave | Check Forecast Here

Delhi Weather: The IMD has predicted light showers on January 31 and February 1. The minimum temperature is also expected to rise. Check full forecast here.

Delhi Weather: IMD Predicts Rains On These Days Amid Extreme Cold Wave | Check Forecast Here

New Delhi: Another chilly morning was witnessed in the capital city on Monday, which is quite normal for the month of January. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a less foggy morning, with a minimum temperature likely to hover around 7 degrees Celsius. The daytime temperature is expected to reach up to 22 degrees Celsius. However, on Sunday, the sky was covered with clouds, causing a dip in temperature that settled at six degrees Celsius. The foggy day also led some areas to experience cold day conditions. The daytime temperature yesterday was 18.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

Trending Now

#WATCH | Delhi: Visibility affected as fog blankets the city. (Visuals from Kartavya Path shot at 6:40 am) pic.twitter.com/x5ChCNWlBW — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

You may like to read

Delhi Weather: Fog Conditions

Dense to very dense fog conditions have been witnessed in some parts of Uttar Pradesh; in isolated pockets of Delhi, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, less fog witnessed in isolated pockets of Rajasthan, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

India Meteorological Department tweets, “Fog conditions observed (at 0530 hours IST of today): Dense to very Dense fog over some parts of Uttar Pradesh; in isolated pockets of Bihar; Moderate fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh; Shallow fog in isolated… pic.twitter.com/o2CpVjXyan — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

Delhi Weather: Rain Days Forecast

The weather department has predicted drizzles and light showers in the national capital on January 31 and February 1, respectively. The nighttime temperature is also likely to rise to 8–9 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Weather: Air Quality

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mundka, Delhi, stands at PM10 290. This level of AQI comes under the Very Poor Category. As per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India), An AQI for PM10 between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 50 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 100 and 200’moderate’, 200 and 300 ‘poor’, 300 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 400 and 500 ‘severe’.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.