New Delhi: The India Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Delhi is likely to see cloudy skies with light rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday while the rest of the week may experience partly cloudy skies while the maximum temperature will stay at 24 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 25 degrees on Wednesday. However, it will be back to around 30 degrees by October 15. The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 19.2 degrees, said the weather body.

Since Late Sunday evening and Monday early morning, most parts of Delhi received light rainfall. Delhi has recorded moderate to heavy rainfall in the last two days. While it recorded 21.8 mm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. on Sunday to 8.30 a.m. Monday, 74.3 mm of rainfall was recorded during the preceding 24 hours and 25.3 mm before that, said IMD.

As per IMD data, Delhi has recorded 121.7 mm of rainfall in October so far, the second highest in the month in the last 16 years.

Meanwhile, Delhiites on Monday inhaled the cleanest air after three days of incessant rain. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) in the city was 44 at 4 p.m. It was 48 on Sunday, 56 on Saturday, and 55 on Friday. The capital logged a 24-hour average AQI of 41 on August 31, 2020.