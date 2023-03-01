Home

Delhi Witnesses Sudden Weather Change, IMD Predicts Rain With Thunderstorm During Next 2 Hours

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) light to moderate rain with thunderstorm expected in adjoining areas of isolated places of North-West Delhi, South-West Delhi & adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR during next 2 hours.

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed sudden change in weather on Wednesday morning after strong wind lashed the national capital region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) light to moderate rain with thunderstorm expected in adjoining areas of isolated places of North-West Delhi, South-West Delhi & adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR during next 2 hours.

The weathermen also predicted that light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi, NCR ( Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram) Karnal, Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha (U.P.) during next 2 hours.

“Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North-West Delhi, South-West Delhi (Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh), NCR (Bahadurgarh) Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar (Haryana) and in the adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi, NCR ( Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram) Karnal, Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha (UP) during next 2 hours,” The met office said.

01/03/2023: 05:30 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North-West Delhi, South-West Delhi ( Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh), NCR ( Bahadurgarh) Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar (Haryana) . — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) March 1, 2023

IMD Weather Forecast, March 01

Light to moderate scattered to widespread rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Western Himalayan Region during 28th February to March 2. Light isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is also likely over Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh during 28th February to March 2 and over West Rajasthan on 28th February & March 1 and over East Rajasthan on March 1. Isolated Heavy rainfall/snowfall is also very likely over Kashmir Valley and Himachal Pradesh on March 1. Thunderstorm with lightning & hail at isolated places very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 1. Light isolated/scattered rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh

during next 5 days. A fresh western disturbance likely to cause light isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region on March 4 and 5, 2023.

Meanwhile, the national capital’s average maximum temperature this February was 27.7 degrees Celsius (°C), the highest in 17 years, as per IMD data.

