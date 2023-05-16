Home

Delhi Covered In Blanket Of Dust Due To Gusty Winds, Visibility Affected; IMD Predicts Light Rain

On May 17, the IMD predicted that Delhi can witness strong surface winds during day time while on May 18, the weather department said that there will be the possibility of thunderstorms with rain.

New Delhi: Vehicles ply on a road as the air quality deteriorates due to dust pollution, in New Delhi, Tuesday morning, May 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI05_16_2023_000012B)

New Delhi: Strong winds swept across Delhi on Tuesday morning, raising dust and affecting air quality as well as reducing visibility to 1,000 metres, the India Meteorological Department said. The overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 134 i.e, ‘moderate’ category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The dust has also lowered visibility at the IGI Airport to around 1100 metre on Tuesday morning, which is down from 4000 metre a day before.

Meteorologists have attributed the dusty conditions to a combination of intense heat in northwest India over the past five days, parched soil due to the absence of rainfall and strong winds that have persisted since midnight.

The wind speed was 30-35 kmph in the early hours. It will come down during the day, allowing the dust to settle down, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre said.

“Dust concentration has gone up multiple times. The PM10 concentration rose from 140 micrograms per cubic metre at 4 am to 775 micrograms per cubic metre at 8 am. It is mainly because of strong gusty winds prevailing over the area. Dust will settle down soon,” V K Soni, the head of the IMD’s Environment Monitoring and Research Centre told PTI.

Over the past four days, Delhi witnessed maximum temperatures soaring above the 40-degree Celsius mark, intensifying the hot weather conditions. A partly cloudy sky and very light rain towards the evening may provide marginal relief, the IMD said.

The maximum temperature is predicted to rise to 44 degrees Celsius by Sunday.

On May 17, the IMD predicted that Delhi can witness strong surface winds during day time while on May 18, the weather department said that there will be the possibility of thunderstorms with rain. The maximum temperature in both days will cross the 40 degrees Celsius mark.

At the monitoring station at Mandir Marg, the PM10 concentration was 1915 µg/m3 at 9 am, data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) showed.

At the Jahangirpuri monitoring station, the PM10 concentration was 38 times the 24-hour standard at 9 am – 3826 µg/m3, DPCC data showed.

Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.