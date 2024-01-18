By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi Weather: Minimum Temperature Rises But Cold Wave Still Prevails; Trains, Flight Services Affected | Check Full Forecast Here
New Delhi: The national capital woke up to another chilly morning on Thursday with a thick blanket of fog blanketing the region. The cold wave conditions gripped Delhi-NCR region for past few days snapped on a sunny morning on Wednesday. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) expected till Saturday with moderate to dense fog likely in the mornings. Sunny days are expected till the weekend as the maximum temperature to hover between 18-20°C. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was 5.8 degrees Celsius, which was Delhi’s highest since January 11.
