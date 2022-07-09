Delhi: The national capital continues to reel under sultry weather conditions on Saturday morning as rains kept playing truant. However, Delhiites may soon get respite from the muggy weather as the weather department has issued a forecast for generally cloudy sky today with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers towards the night.Also Read - Dengue Cases Spike In Delhi: Kejriwal Govt Says Fully Prepared; Check Symptoms, Precautions To Take, More

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Sunday and forecast moderate rain or thundershowers.

Though the monsoon embraced the capital in an impressive manner on June 30, giving the first spell of heavy rainfall this season, scant precipitation in the subsequent days has led to a gradual rise in the maximum temperature. Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's prime weather station, has recorded just 2.6 mm of rainfall in the last week.

It has gauged 144.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 106.5 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. Of this, 117.2 mm came in just 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on July 1.